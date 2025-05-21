Fantasy Soccer
Pape Sarr headshot

Pape Sarr News: Starting for final

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Sarr (back) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Manchester United.

Sarr has returned to the starting XI immediately after his back injury, missing no time due to the issue as expected. This marks a third straight start for the midfielder as they head into their biggest contest of the season, hoping he can give a full 90 and the injury doesn't restrict him Wednesday.

Pape Sarr
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
