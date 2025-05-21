Pape Sarr News: Starting for final
Sarr (back) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Manchester United.
Sarr has returned to the starting XI immediately after his back injury, missing no time due to the issue as expected. This marks a third straight start for the midfielder as they head into their biggest contest of the season, hoping he can give a full 90 and the injury doesn't restrict him Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now