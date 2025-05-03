Fantasy Soccer
Pascal Gross headshot

Pascal Gross News: Starting against Wolfsburg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Gross (knee) is in the starting XI for Saturday's match against Wolfsburg.

Gross was a possibility for Saturday and appears to be fully fit again despite some doubts, as he immediately sees a spot in the starting XI. This is good news, and he should remain in this role moving forward for the final three games of the season, starting in 36 of his 41 appearances this campaign.

