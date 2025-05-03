Pascal Gross News: Starting against Wolfsburg
Gross (knee) is in the starting XI for Saturday's match against Wolfsburg.
Gross was a possibility for Saturday and appears to be fully fit again despite some doubts, as he immediately sees a spot in the starting XI. This is good news, and he should remain in this role moving forward for the final three games of the season, starting in 36 of his 41 appearances this campaign.
