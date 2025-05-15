Pathe Ciss Injury: Available against Betis

Ciss (hamstring) is available for Thursday's clash against Betis, coach Inigo Perez said in the press conference. "Yes, Pathe is back with the group, he's available, the injury he sustained against Getafe wasn't as bad as it initially seemed it would be, especially in terms of his estimated time out."

Ciss suffered a hamstring injury in his last contest but the issue proved to be less serious than expected since he will be available for Thursday's clash against Betis. He has been an undisputed starter in the midfield and should return directly to the starting XI.