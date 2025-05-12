Pathe Ciss Injury: Back from suspension, still a doubt

Ciss is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club but remains a doubt due to a hamstring injury.

Ciss has cleared his ban due to yellow card accumulation, with the midfielder set to return in their next contest. He has been a regular starter for Rayo Vallecano and is expected to return directly to the starting XI if deemed fit enough. That said, he is dealing with a hamstring injury and is a doubt for Thursday's clash against Betis. If he has to miss the game, Oscar Valentin is expected to play again in his position for that game.