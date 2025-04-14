Pathe Ciss News: Scores opener in 3-1 defeat

Ciss scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Athletic.

Ciss scored his fourth goal of the season and his second in his last three games as he scored in the 37th minute to put his side 1-0 up away to Athletic. He has scored both of his last two shots, and in this game he also attempted a cross, his only one of the last four matches.