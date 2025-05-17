Patrick Agyemang News: Finally scores goal

Agyemang scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Chicago Fire.

Compared to Charlotte's fellow forwards Wilfried Zaha and Liel Abada, Agyemang has been slow out of the gate. For the first time since April 19, he scored a goal. By logging his latest, perhaps Agyemang's form picks up to establish him as a top option again.