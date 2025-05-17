Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Patrick Agyemang headshot

Patrick Agyemang News: Finally scores goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Agyemang scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Chicago Fire.

Compared to Charlotte's fellow forwards Wilfried Zaha and Liel Abada, Agyemang has been slow out of the gate. For the first time since April 19, he scored a goal. By logging his latest, perhaps Agyemang's form picks up to establish him as a top option again.

Patrick Agyemang
Charlotte FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now