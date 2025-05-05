Patrick Agyemang News: Three shots versus Crew

Agyemang generated three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 defeat to Columbus Crew.

Agyemang took three shots in his second straight match Saturday, but once again failed to find the back of the net. He also created one chance in his third consecutive match. On the defensive end he made four clearances and won four duels before he was subbed off in the 82nd minute for Tyger Smalls.