Patrick Agyemang

Patrick Agyemang News: Two shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Agyemang took two shots (one on target) in 66 minutes during Saturday's 2-1 loss at Nashville.

Agyemang came close to netting his third of the season, but he couldn't break through as Charlotte suffered their third straight loss of the season. The towering striker has seen a downturn in production this season after a 10-goal, 6-assist campaign in 2024. He'll look to make an impact in Wednesday's away fixture against Orlando City.

Patrick Agyemang
Charlotte FC
