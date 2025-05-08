Patrick Berg News: Three shots in Thursday's loss

Berg had three shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Thursday's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Berg was Glimt's most threatening attacker Thursday, but it was not enough to overcome Spurs and advance to the Europa League Final. He played well, logging three shots, creating two chances and sending in two accurate crosses across his 90 minutes of play. He finishes the Europa League campaign with five goal contributions (two goals and three assists) but only recorded one in the knockout stage.