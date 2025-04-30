Patrick Cutrone News: Assists in home win

Cutrone assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Genoa.

Cutrone created Gabriel Strefezza's game-winner in the second half with his fourth assist in the season. The forward had a pretty quiet outing stat-wise other than that, though. He logged his 22nd start in 29 overall appearances after three games as an unused sub.