Patrick Mainka headshot

Patrick Mainka News: Quiet in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Mainka recorded one tackle (one won), six clearances and one interception in Sunday's 3-0 loss versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Mainka couldn't do much to slow down the Frankfurt attack during Sunday's one-sided loss. As usual the defender did well defensively, at least from a volume standpoint, but he failed to really make a difference. Mainka could struggle in some tough clashes in the closing stages of the campaign.

Patrick Mainka
FC Heidenheim
