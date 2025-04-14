Patrick Mainka News: Quiet in loss
Mainka recorded one tackle (one won), six clearances and one interception in Sunday's 3-0 loss versus Eintracht Frankfurt.
Mainka couldn't do much to slow down the Frankfurt attack during Sunday's one-sided loss. As usual the defender did well defensively, at least from a volume standpoint, but he failed to really make a difference. Mainka could struggle in some tough clashes in the closing stages of the campaign.
