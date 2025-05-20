Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Patrick Osterhage headshot

Patrick Osterhage News: Big role in Freiburg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Osterhage scored once during 30 appearances (27 starts) in the Bundesliga.

Osterhage made the move to Freiburg after a breakout campaign with Bochum. He was an important part of the starting XI throughout the campaign, though his offensive production was limited. Osterhage should remain a consistent starter in one of the most stable holding midfield pairings in Germany next season.

Patrick Osterhage
SC Freiburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now