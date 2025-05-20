Patrick Osterhage News: Big role in Freiburg
Osterhage scored once during 30 appearances (27 starts) in the Bundesliga.
Osterhage made the move to Freiburg after a breakout campaign with Bochum. He was an important part of the starting XI throughout the campaign, though his offensive production was limited. Osterhage should remain a consistent starter in one of the most stable holding midfield pairings in Germany next season.
