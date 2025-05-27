Patrick Schulte Injury: Out two to six weeks

Schulte is out two to six weeks due to an oblique injury, according to manager Wilfried Nancy, per Brianna Mackay of the Columbus Dispatch.

Schulte was a late scratch from Saturday's match due to an injury in warmups, with the injury now deemed an oblique issue that will lead to the sidelines. That said, he is expected to miss around two to six weeks due to the injury. He is a regular starter, so this will force a change for the time being, with Nicolas Hagen as a likely replacement.