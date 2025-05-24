Fantasy Soccer
Patrick Schulte headshot

Patrick Schulte Injury: Suffers injury in warmups

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Schulte has been removed from the starting lineup for Saturday's match against Charlotte, according to the club.

Schulte was set to make his 14th start of the season but was replaced by Nicholas Hagen due to the injury. It remains unclear whether the regular goalkeeper will face a longer absence, with the severity of the issue currently unknown. He was previously averaging 2.5 saves and 1.1 goals conceded per game.

Patrick Schulte
Columbus Crew
