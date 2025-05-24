Patrick Schulte Injury: Suffers injury in warmups
Schulte has been removed from the starting lineup for Saturday's match against Charlotte, according to the club.
Schulte was set to make his 14th start of the season but was replaced by Nicholas Hagen due to the injury. It remains unclear whether the regular goalkeeper will face a longer absence, with the severity of the issue currently unknown. He was previously averaging 2.5 saves and 1.1 goals conceded per game.
