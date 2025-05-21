Fantasy Soccer
Patrick Wimmer

Patrick Wimmer News: Struggles with inconsistency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Wimmer scored three times and added four assists in 29 Bundesliga appearances.

Wimmer was hampered heavily by injuries last season and the hope was that with a fully fit season he'd be back to his best. He was certainly better but it would be impossible to call it his best as he struggled for his same efficiency. Wimmer still did enough to impress around the league though, as multiple clubs have expressed interest in a summer move, most notably Bayer Leverkusen.

Patrick Wimmer
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
