Patrik Carlgren News: Four saves in draw

Carlgren recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Carlgren made the start versus Paris Saint-Germain Tuesday in place of injured first-choice keeper Anthony Lopes (thigh). The reserve keeper managed to turn aside four of five PSG shots on target as Nantes earned a 1-1 draw. The veteran keeper has made just five appearances (four starts) this season, recording one clean sheet. If Lopes is not fit, Carlgren would be in line for a start Sunday when Nantes host Toulouse.