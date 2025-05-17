Patrizio Masini News: Passable in Atalanta match

Masini recorded one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate), two tackles (one won) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Atalanta.

Masini didn't rack up stats but was once again lively and worked hard, putting together a well-rounded stat line. He has registered eight crosses (one accurate), two shots (zero on target), two interceptions and eight clearances in the last five games. He has posted at least one tackle in the last 18 matches, accumulating 45 (25 won).