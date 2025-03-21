Pau Cubarsi Injury: Leaves camp due to injury

Cubarsi (ankle) has abandoned Spain's camp and won't play against the Netherlands in the second leg of the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals on Sunday, Alfredo Martinez of Onda Cero reports.

Cubarsi won't be part of the Spanish team for the second leg of the tie against the Oranje, and Mario Gila will take his place in the squad. Cubarsi's injury isn't deemed serious, but it's unclear if he'll be ready to face Osasuna on March 27 when Los Blaugranas play their pending league fixture.