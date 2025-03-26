Pau Cubarsi Injury: Will be on the bench Thursday

Cubarsi (ankle) was spotted training normally with the team on Wednesday and will be on the bench for Thursday's clash against Osasuna, coach Hansi Flick said in the press conference.

Cubarsi suffered an ankle injury while on international duty with Spain and was forced to leave the camp to recover. The injury appeared to be minor as he was training normally with the team on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's clash against Osasuna. The young defender will not be rushed back in the starting squad according to his coach and will likely remain on the bench, with Eric Garcia and Inigo Martinez being the starting pair in central defense for that game.