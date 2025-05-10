Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pau Lopez headshot

Pau Lopez Injury: Dealing with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Lopez is ruled out for Saturday's match against Rayados due to a potential finger fracture, according to reporter Fernando Esquivel.

Lopez will be excluded from the second quarterfinals leg, and likely won't play again in the Clausura tournament if the reported severity of his issue is confirmed. Luis Manuel Garcia will fill his spot in the starting lineup Saturday. The Spanish goalkeeper produced 33 saves and four clean sheets while conceding 20 goals over his previous 13 Liga MX appearances.

Pau Lopez
Toluca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now