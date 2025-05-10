Pau Lopez Injury: Dealing with injury

Lopez is ruled out for Saturday's match against Rayados due to a potential finger fracture, according to reporter Fernando Esquivel.

Lopez will be excluded from the second quarterfinals leg, and likely won't play again in the Clausura tournament if the reported severity of his issue is confirmed. Luis Manuel Garcia will fill his spot in the starting lineup Saturday. The Spanish goalkeeper produced 33 saves and four clean sheets while conceding 20 goals over his previous 13 Liga MX appearances.