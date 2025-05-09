Pau Lopez News: Concedes three in defeat

Lopez made four saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat to Monterrey.

Lopez allowed three goals while making four saves in the first-leg of the Quarter Finals against Monterrey. He was unfortunate as the first goal he allowed was a long-range shot that took a deflection, making it difficult for him to get to. The third goal allowed was a defensive mistake that led to German Berterame having a one-on-one chance against him. Next, he'll aim for a better outing as they play the second-leg.