Pau Torres headshot

Pau Torres News: Stellar in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Torres recorded two tackles (one won), eight clearances and three interceptions in Wednesday's 3-0 victory versus Brighton.

Torres had an upstanding performance in his first match PL start in 2025, making eight clearances to take the win while maintaining the clean sheet against Brighton.. He is also just returning from a long term injury, picking up from where he left off during the 2024 year.

Pau Torres
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
