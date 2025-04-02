Pau Torres News: Stellar in win
Torres recorded two tackles (one won), eight clearances and three interceptions in Wednesday's 3-0 victory versus Brighton.
Torres had an upstanding performance in his first match PL start in 2025, making eight clearances to take the win while maintaining the clean sheet against Brighton.. He is also just returning from a long term injury, picking up from where he left off during the 2024 year.
