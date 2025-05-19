Paul Grave News: Leaving Bochum after contract

Grave is leaving Bochum after the end of his contract, the club announced.

Grave is leaving his former club after playing 74 games with Bochum's youth teams and two games with the reserve side. The German goalie never had a chance to feature in the Bundesliga or make a single appearance with the first team, which is now heading back to the second division. The 24-year-old is now a free agent and available to join any club to continue his career.