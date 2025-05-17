Paul Nebel News: Nets in season finale

Nebel scored a goal while taking five shots (one on goal), crossing four times (two accurate), creating two chances and making four tackles (winning three) during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Leverkusen.

Nebel found the back of the net in the 35th minute to open the scoring in the match while leading Mainz in shots and tackles during the draw. The forward finishes the season strong with three goal involvements, nine shots, nine chances created and 15 crosses over his last three appearances.