Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Paul Nebel headshot

Paul Nebel News: Nets in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Nebel scored a goal while taking five shots (one on goal), crossing four times (two accurate), creating two chances and making four tackles (winning three) during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Leverkusen.

Nebel found the back of the net in the 35th minute to open the scoring in the match while leading Mainz in shots and tackles during the draw. The forward finishes the season strong with three goal involvements, nine shots, nine chances created and 15 crosses over his last three appearances.

Paul Nebel
FSV Mainz 05
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now