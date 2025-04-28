Fantasy Soccer
Paul Onuachu headshot

Paul Onuachu Injury: Suffers from ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Onuachu was ruled out of Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Fulham due to an ankle injury he picked up late in the final training session ahead of the game, the club announced.

Onuachu was forced to miss Saturday's clash due to an ankle injury he suffered in the final training session ahead of the game after receiving a knock. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine if he can return for Saturday's clash against Leicester. If he has to miss the game, Ross Stewart would likely replace him again as the striker.

Paul Onuachu
Southampton
