Paul Onuachu headshot

Paul Onuachu News: Two shot attempts in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Onuachu recorded two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Leicester City.

Onuachu was brought on Saturday at the half to energize a flailing Southampton performance. The forward managed to conclude the fixture leading the team with two attempted shots (one on goal) as the Saints fell in a 2-0 defeat to Leicester City. In a rotational role this season, Onuachu has scored four goals and supplied one assist over 24 appearances (11 starts).

Paul Onuachu
Southampton
