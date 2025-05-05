Paul Onuachu News: Two shot attempts in defeat

Onuachu recorded two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Leicester City.

Onuachu was brought on Saturday at the half to energize a flailing Southampton performance. The forward managed to conclude the fixture leading the team with two attempted shots (one on goal) as the Saints fell in a 2-0 defeat to Leicester City. In a rotational role this season, Onuachu has scored four goals and supplied one assist over 24 appearances (11 starts).