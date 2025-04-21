Paul Rothrock News: Scores, assists in 3-0 win
Rothrock scored on his only shot on goal and picked up a secondary assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over Nashville SC.
Rothrock contributed both a goal and an assist in the same game for the second time this season. While he hasn't been a consistent contributor, it's clear that he can turn up with a big performance any given game. Up next is a favorable road match at Colorado on Saturday.
