Paul Smyth News: Assists in draw

Smyth assisted once and attempted two crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Leeds.

Smyth sent in two crosses Saturday, one of them finding the head of Steve Cook in the first half to take a two-nil lead. It's his fourth assist of the season, and first since early Jan. The 27-year-old forward has had a quiet year on the offensive front, only scoring one goal to go with his bundle of assists, but he'll have a chance to prove himself next weekend in the absence of Koki Saito (suspension).