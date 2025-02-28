Paulinho News: Active, scores in easy win

Paulinho scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 5-0 victory against Queretaro.

The striker doubled Toluca's lead midway through the first half with a composed finish following a set-up from Hector Herrera, and he continues to deliver impressive numbers upfront for Los Diablos Rojos. Paulinho has six goals and one assist across seven Clausura appearances, with four of those goals coming over his last two starts.