Paulinho News: Scores equalizer in draw

Paulinho scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Tigres.

Paulinho made the score sheet via header after receiving a favorable pass from Marcel Alejandro Ruiz in first-half stoppage time of the initial semifinals leg. The striker has achieved a goal in each of his last two starts while staying close to his average of 3.0 shots (1.5 on target) per game. Considering the entire Clausura campaign, he's the league's leader with 14 goals in 18 matches played.