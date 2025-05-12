Paulinho News: Scores winner against Monterrey

Paulinho scored a goal off two shots (one on target), created one chance and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 2-1 win over Monterrey.

Paulinho was going through a three-game scoreless streak, his longest of the entire season and missed a very clear chance during the first half. However, the forward couldn't ask for a better time to get back to the scoresheet as he headed home the ball after a corner-kick cross was slightly deflected towards him in the 68th minute, with the goal being eventually the one that sent Toluca into Clausura semifinals. With 26 goals and seven assists over 36 Liga MX appearances, the forward revived his career in Mexico and will be his team's biggest hope on their quest to the title.