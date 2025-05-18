Paulinho News: Takes one shot in win

Paulinho generated one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Tigres. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 14th minute.

Paulinho failed to record a goal or assist this time despite his side's dominant victory, but he did win the penalty kick that Alexis Vega converted in the first half. The Portuguese remains the top scorer in the league with 14 goals in 19 matches. He's also averaging 2.9 shots (1.5 on target), 0.9 chances created and 1.2 fouls drawn per game.