Paulo Gazzaniga News: Beaten once by Leganes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Gazzaniga registered no saves and allowed one goal in Thursday's 1-1 draw versus Leganes.

Gazzaniga had a disappointing performance Thursday, failing to make a save for the first time in his latest 17 games across all competitions. Girona's current 11-match winless streak makes it difficult to trust the goalkeeper. However, he'll look to be more productive in the next meeting with Mallorca, who have scored the fourth-fewest goals in the competition.

