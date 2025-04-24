Paulo Gazzaniga News: Beaten once by Leganes

Gazzaniga registered no saves and allowed one goal in Thursday's 1-1 draw versus Leganes.

Gazzaniga had a disappointing performance Thursday, failing to make a save for the first time in his latest 17 games across all competitions. Girona's current 11-match winless streak makes it difficult to trust the goalkeeper. However, he'll look to be more productive in the next meeting with Mallorca, who have scored the fourth-fewest goals in the competition.