Paulo Gazzaniga headshot

Paulo Gazzaniga News: Three saves, one goal conceded

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Gazzaniga registered three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Deportivo Alaves. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Gazzaniga has logged three or more saves in all but one of his last eight appearances. He has yet to log a clean sheet in the span. Even so, three of the four games saw Gazzaniga concede only one goal.

