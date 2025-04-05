Paulo Gazzaniga News: Three saves, one goal conceded
Gazzaniga registered three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Deportivo Alaves. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.
Gazzaniga has logged three or more saves in all but one of his last eight appearances. He has yet to log a clean sheet in the span. Even so, three of the four games saw Gazzaniga concede only one goal.
