Pavel Kaderabek News: Leaves Hoffenheim after ten seasons

Kaderabek is leaving Hoffenheim after ten seasons spent with the team, the club announced.

Kaderabek will leave Hoffenheim at the end of his contract at the end of June, after spending ten seasons with the club. The 33-year-old right-back played 287 competitive matches for Hoffenheim, including 256 in the Bundesliga, scoring 19 goals and providing 37 assists across all competitions. He was a key figure in the club's qualification for the Champions League group stage in 2017-18 and now ranks third among Czech players for most Bundesliga appearances.