Pavel Kaderabek News: Scores opening Hoffenheim goal

Kaderabek scored a goal while taking three shots (one on goal) and crossing four times inaccurately during Friday's 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg.

Kaderabek found the back of the net in the 34th minute scoring Hoffenheim's first goal while leading the team with three shots. The wing-back has two goals while combining for six shots, a chance created and 14 crosses over his last three appearances.