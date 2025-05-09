Fantasy Soccer
Pavel Kaderabek headshot

Pavel Kaderabek News: Scores opening Hoffenheim goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Kaderabek scored a goal while taking three shots (one on goal) and crossing four times inaccurately during Friday's 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg.

Kaderabek found the back of the net in the 34th minute scoring Hoffenheim's first goal while leading the team with three shots. The wing-back has two goals while combining for six shots, a chance created and 14 crosses over his last three appearances.

Pavel Kaderabek
1899 Hoffenheim
