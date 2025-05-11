Pavel Perez Injury: Leaves with injury Sunday

Perez subbed off after picking up an undisclosed problem in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Tigres.

Perez was forced to exit after coming off the bench in the second half of the draw. The substitute appearance was an unusual event for him, as he had been a regular starter for almost two months, but a more defensive-minded Diego de Buen was preferred in a tough away matchup. The 26-year-old will have the entire offseason to recover after his team was knocked out of the Clausura playoffs. Overall, he completed a good campaign with four goals and one assist in 18 appearances (11 starts).