Pawel Dawidowicz Injury: Fit for Como match

Dawidowicz (undisclosed) has been named in Verona's squad list for Sunday's clash with Como.

Dawidociwz missed an extra game relative to the initial expectations, but he's good to go after sitting out three weeks. He's more likely to be eased off the bench than to start and should see minutes in the midfield rather than in the back since Ondrej Duda and Tomas Suslov are suspended. He has featured there in his past four appearances, tallying 10 tackles (six won), four interceptions and four clearances.