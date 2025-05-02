Pawel Dawidowicz Injury: Unavailable against Inter

Dawidowicz (undisclosed) "will likely be back for the Lecce tilt," coach Paolo Zanetti announced.

Dawidowicz will skip his second contest in a row due to a muscular injury, but it's not too serious, and he's expected back soon. One among Martin Frese, Marco Davide Faraoni and Filip Bradaric will play in the back since Daniele Ghilardi and Diego Coppola are suspended.