Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pawel Dawidowicz headshot

Pawel Dawidowicz Injury: Unavailable against Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Dawidowicz (undisclosed) "will likely be back for the Lecce tilt," coach Paolo Zanetti announced.

Dawidowicz will skip his second contest in a row due to a muscular injury, but it's not too serious, and he's expected back soon. One among Martin Frese, Marco Davide Faraoni and Filip Bradaric will play in the back since Daniele Ghilardi and Diego Coppola are suspended.

Pawel Dawidowicz
Verona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now