Pawel Dawidowicz News: Wins one tackle in Como match

Dawidowicz (undisclosed) had two tackles (one won) and one clearance and was booked in 77 minutes in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Como.

Dawidowicz got the nod over Cheikh Niasse after missing the previous three tilts due to injury, while Ondrej Duda was suspended in the midfield. He was a big physical presence but didn't pick up many stats. He'll compete with Suat Serdar to start in the season finale. He has notched four interceptions, five clearances and one block in his last five displays. He has tallied at least one tackle in his past seven, racking up 16 (10 won).