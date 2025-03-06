Pedri News: Attempts five crosses in win
Pedri registered five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Benfica.
Pedri was the catalyst in the Barcelona engine room Wednesday, attempting a team-high five crosses (one accurate) and creating two chances in their 1-0 victory over Benfica. The midfielder contributed two interceptions and one clearance to the team's clean sheet effort. The five crosses attempted marked a season-high in a single appearance for Pedri who has supplied five assists over 34 appearances (31 starts) across all competitions this season.
