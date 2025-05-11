Pedri News: First assist since March

Pedri assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 4-3 win over Real Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.

Pedri would record his first assist in some time Sunday, finding Raphinha in the 34th minute of the contest. This would be his first assist since March 16, earning him his fifth of the season. He now has nine goal contributions in 34 appearances this campaign.