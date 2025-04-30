Pedri News: Leads midfield but to no avail

Pedri generated one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Inter Milan.

Pedri was all around the field during the first leg and proved efficient to the naked eye, but was not as successful on the stat sheet, only seeing one shot, a chance created and two tackles won in his 83 minutes of play. This comes despite starting up numerous attacks while being the anchor and maestro of the midfield, a price paid for the midfielder to continue his and his team's impressive run of form this season. He remains at two goal contributions in 13 UCL appearances this campaign.