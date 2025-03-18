Pedri News: Provides assist in win

Pedri assisted once to go with four crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 4-2 victory against Atlético Madrid.

Pedri was impressive in the midfield again Sunday against Atletico, providing the assist for Lamine Yamal's 92nd-minute goal that secured the win. The Spanish midfielder created three chances for the 11th time this season, highlighting his attacking impact despite playing deeper in the midfield. He also sent in four corners, his second-highest mark of the campaign since becoming a regular set-piece taker in mid-December. He will aim to contribute again versus Osasuna after returning from Spain duty.