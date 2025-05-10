Pedrinho News: Reserve again, logs assist
Pedrinho assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake.
For the Dallas team's previous game, Pedrinho logged a start. As an attacking midfielder then, he recorded both fewer than multiple shots and zero chances created. But without the start, Pedrinho's latest appearances -- as a reserve -- include three G/A with two assists.
