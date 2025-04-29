Pedrinho News: Scores winner and assists as sub

Pedrinho scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Sunday's 4-3 win against Inter Miami CF.

Pedrinho scored his second goal of the year and provided his first assist as he helped his side come from 3-1 down to win 4-3. He assisted the equaliser in the 69th minute and then scored the winning goal in the 81st minute. This was his first game where he had two shots on target and was his third chance created in his last two games.