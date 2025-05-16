Pedro Amador Injury: Available to play Saturday
Amador (groin) is available for Saturday's game against Philadelphia, Doug Roberson of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Amador has missed the last two matches due to a groin injury, but the full-back will be eligible to return for this one. Given that he's been a regular on the left flank when healthy, it wouldn't be surprising if he moves into the starting lineup right away.
