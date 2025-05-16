Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pedro Amador headshot

Pedro Amador Injury: Available to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Amador (groin) is available for Saturday's game against Philadelphia, Doug Roberson of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Amador has missed the last two matches due to a groin injury, but the full-back will be eligible to return for this one. Given that he's been a regular on the left flank when healthy, it wouldn't be surprising if he moves into the starting lineup right away.

Pedro Amador
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now