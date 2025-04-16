Pedro Aquino Injury: Not available Wednesday

Aquino is sidelined for the midweek clash against Pumas due to a tooth problem, according to the club.

Aquino has barely played in the last two months, so his absence is mostly a blow to the Saints' depth. With the team already eliminated two game weeks before the end of the regular season, it can be expected that the midfielder won't see any more action until the Apertura tournament. Therefore, both Javier Guemez and Aldo Lopez should continue to start while Salvador Mariscal serves as a bench option in the next couple of matches.