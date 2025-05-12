Pedro de la Vega News: Immediate impact off bench

de la Vega assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-1 win against Houston Dynamo.

de la Vega made an instant difference in the fixture Saturday after entering the fray at halftime. The forward got to the byline and cut back a ball to setup Seattle's second goal after being on the pitch for less than one minute. After scoring once and assisting once over 20 appearances (13 starts) during his first season in Seattle, de la Vega has now assisted once and scored once over his last four appearances (three starts).