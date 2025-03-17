Pedro Diaz News: 1 goal with seven crosses

Pedro Diaz scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Real Sociedad.

Pedro Diaz scored his second goal of the season, with both coming in back-to-back games. Across these two matches, he has had five shots, but the two goals are the only two which have been on target. Since coming in as a regular starter five matches ago, he has become a crucial set piece taker with 12 corners in his last three matches.