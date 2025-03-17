Fantasy Soccer
Pedro Diaz headshot

Pedro Diaz News: 1 goal with seven crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Pedro Diaz scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Real Sociedad.

Pedro Diaz scored his second goal of the season, with both coming in back-to-back games. Across these two matches, he has had five shots, but the two goals are the only two which have been on target. Since coming in as a regular starter five matches ago, he has become a crucial set piece taker with 12 corners in his last three matches.

Pedro Diaz
Rayo Vallecano
